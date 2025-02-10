WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at Roxbury/30th

(WSB photos)

1:38 PM: SPD and KCSO are investigating gunfire at the 30th/Roxbury 76 station. More info to come.

30th is blocked off on the south side of the intersection.

2:11 PM: SPD has turned the scene over to KCSO, whose jurisdiction it’s in. KCSO tells us that their first call was around 12:40 pm for “reckless shooting”; no one was hurt. KCSO says Explorer West Middle School, several blocks away, has lifted its lockdown; we are waiting to hear back from Seattle Public Schools about its multi-program building across the street.