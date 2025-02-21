WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt with gunfire

If you thought you heard a gunshot in the south Highland Park vicinity this past half-hour, it might have been the report Seattle Police are currently investigating near 16th/Elmgrove. Two men – described as white, 20s, one with a white beanie and stubble, one with dark clothing – are reported to have broken a car window in an apparent attempt to steal it. At least one had a gun and when they were interrupted is reported to have fired a shot into the air before they took off. Their vehicle is described as a pickup truck with elongated bed and canopy, possibly dark blue, blue LEDs. If you have any info on them and/or this incident, the SPD # is 25-047946.