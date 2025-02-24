West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another 7-11 robbery

February 24, 2025 3:34 pm
|      1 COMMENT
It’s been a while since the last 7-11 holdup report, but one happened early today, according to Seattle Police. They were called to the Highland Park 7-11 (16th/Holden) shortly after 1:30 am. According to the police-report summary, an “employee was emptying trash outside when he saw a car parked at the east side of the building, occupied by at least 3. One suspect male brandished a gun and ordered the employee back into the store, where he had the employee open and empty the registers. The suspect and vehicle fled northbound on 16 Ave SW.” Police say they have fingerprints and surveillance video. Their summary didn’t include a description but the archived audio had this descriptio: Black, male, 20s, 5’6″, blue or black pants, black shoes, a black hoodie; the vehicle was described as a black or blue sedan.

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy February 24, 2025 (3:43 pm)
    If I have insomnia until 1:00 am I sometimes go get a beer at my local 7-Eleven (hey…I’d rather not, but it works for me). I definitely have been going with just my key and my credit card since all these robberies have been happening about that same time (crosses fingers). Feel bad for the employees. 

