WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another 7-11 robbery

It’s been a while since the last 7-11 holdup report, but one happened early today, according to Seattle Police. They were called to the Highland Park 7-11 (16th/Holden) shortly after 1:30 am. According to the police-report summary, an “employee was emptying trash outside when he saw a car parked at the east side of the building, occupied by at least 3. One suspect male brandished a gun and ordered the employee back into the store, where he had the employee open and empty the registers. The suspect and vehicle fled northbound on 16 Ave SW.” Police say they have fingerprints and surveillance video. Their summary didn’t include a description but the archived audio had this descriptio: Black, male, 20s, 5’6″, blue or black pants, black shoes, a black hoodie; the vehicle was described as a black or blue sedan.