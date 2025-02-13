West Seattle Art Walk, CSIHS ArtsWalk, more for your Thursday!

Top of our list today, it’s the second Thursday of the month, which means it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

That’s the list of winter-quarter Art Walk venues – some with receptions tonight, some with food/drink specials for Art Walk’ers, some with both! They’re scattered around the West Seattle peninsula, with concentrations in the three Junctions. Specific artists’ shows are previewed here, including group shows – Kyle Bradford leads one at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 6-10 pm, and Kassie Hennessey leads one in the upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), 5-8 pm. Have a great time wandering as many venues as you have time and transportation to visit!

You’re invited to an ArtsWalk tonight too:

CHIEF SEALTH IHS ARTSWALK: Music, drama, poetry, more in multiple venues on the Chief Sealth IHS campus (2600 SW Thistle), 6-7:30 pm in classrooms and then 7:30-8 in the theater, free!

Here’s what else is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SCHOOL TOURS/OPEN HOUSES: Three yet to come today/tonight at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW):

Thursday, February 13th @ 10:30 am – Middle School Tour

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, February 13th @ 6:00 PM

MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, February 13th @ 6:45 PM

And tonight is the rescheduled open house at Concord International Elementary in South Park (723 S. Concord), 5 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Jallos Jollof Rice.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also a regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s warm, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! Viscon Cellars is a West Seattle Art Walk venue, too.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES’ COMMUNITY MEETING: Second of two sessions, 6 pm, online – our calendar listing has the registration link. (Here’s our report on toplines from the first one, held Wednesday afternoon.)

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly presentation tells the story of Seattle’s Olmsted parks. Go here to register for the viewing link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run starts at Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

‘COVENANT’ AT ARTSWEST: “Covenant” starts its second weekend, 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

ALTERNATIVE VALENTINE PARTY: As previewed here, the West Seattle Food Bank is benefiting from a show tonight at the Lumberyard Bar in White Center (9630 16th SW), featuring punk band No More Death Stars. Buy your ticket online here (it’s more at the door)!

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Nada ROsa, starting at 8 pm.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Also – looking ahead – are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!