THURSDAY: Show your love for West Seattle Food Bank! Alternative Valentine party with No More Death Stars

Why wait till Friday to celebrate your Valentine, when you can do it a day early and a lot wilder, with your dollars going to the West Seattle Food Bank?

Love Rocks, Hunger Doesn’t!

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? The Lumberyard Bar invites you to its Alternative Valentine’s event featuring the local punk band No More Death Stars, promising an unforgettable evening of music, fun, and community spirit — all for a good cause – the West Seattle Food Bank!

Join us on Thursday, February 13th, at The Lumberyard Bar; 9619 16th Ave SW, White Center.

Doors open at 7:30 PM, and the show kicks off at 8:00 PM. Tickets are just $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Attendees can look forward to:

-Live music from No More Death Stars

-Raffles & door prize – all advance ticket holders will be entered to win the door prize

-Happy hour drink specials all night & a signature event cocktail

All ticket sales, raffles & signature cocktail proceeds from this exciting evening will directly benefit the vital programs of the West Seattle Food Bank, which supports food security, rent assistance, and other essential services for our community.