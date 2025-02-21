UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

10:31 PM: If you have to head eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge any time soon, you might consider waiting a while – a crash response near the 1st Avenue South exit has blocked all eastbound lanes, according to police. SFD is checking on whether anyone’s hurt. Keep in mind the 99 tunnel’s overnight closure has just started, so that’s not a viable option right now if you need to head beyond downtown.

10:43 PM: Police report SFD has cleared – indicating no injuries of note – so the bridge is partly reopened; they’re awaiting tow trucks for the two vehicles involved.