UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

February 21, 2025 10:31 pm
10:31 PM: If you have to head eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge any time soon, you might consider waiting a while – a crash response near the 1st Avenue South exit has blocked all eastbound lanes, according to police. SFD is checking on whether anyone’s hurt. Keep in mind the 99 tunnel’s overnight closure has just started, so that’s not a viable option right now if you need to head beyond downtown.

10:43 PM: Police report SFD has cleared – indicating no injuries of note – so the bridge is partly reopened; they’re awaiting tow trucks for the two vehicles involved.

  • Scooterista February 21, 2025 (10:48 pm)
    We drove by the accident shortly after it happened. There was a pickup truck facing the wrong way and up against the middle Jersey barrier. There was also a smaller car facing the right way in the middle of the two lanes with damage to its front end. My assumption was that the truck was likely spun 180 degrees by the collision, but don’t know for certain. The roadway was wet. Glad to hear there were no injuries!

