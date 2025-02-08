TRAFFIC ALERT: 35th/Fauntleroy crash

11:32 PM: The crash itself doesn’t look too bad from the traffic cam, but westbound Fauntleroy and northbound 35th are blocked right now just west of the end of the West Seattle Bridge, after two drivers collided in the intersection. At least one is being checked out for possible injuries.

11:49 PM: Checking back on the live SDOT camera, one vehicle is already gone and a tow truck has just arrived for the other one, so this should be cleared before long.

11:56 PM: All clear. (We’ll follow up with SFD on whether anyone was hurt.)