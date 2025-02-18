West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor wants to speed up West Seattle light rail

February 18, 2025 5:59 pm
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

We haven’t had a chance to watch Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s entire State of the City address yet (that’s the ~50 minutes of video above, courtesy of Seattle Channel), delivered today at noon – we saw the start and the finish, but had to go check out the South Delridge gunfire scene in the middle. However, a quick look at the summary provided by the mayor’s office yielded this point of interest:

Expediting light rail expansion: Mayor Harrell will issue an Executive Order this week to support faster delivery of light rail expansion to West Seattle and Ballard. The mayor will propose legislation that could speed up delivery by more than a year and the City will create the Office of Waterfront, Civic Projects & Sound Transit, which will orchestrate up to 50 staff in supporting project design and engineering, station area planning, and more.

We subsequently asked mayoral spokesperson Callie Craighead for details, and she said those would be forthcoming in a few days: “We will be announcing the Sound Transit Executive Order later this week, so more to come on that.” The “prepared remarks” version of his speech used this verbiage:

Growing our transit network with fast, reliable service is one of my highest priorities, and Sound Transit 3 is the largest transit expansion in the country. That’s why, this week, I will issue an Executive Order to make sure the City of Seattle is taking immediate action to safely and efficiently expedite delivery of light rail to West Seattle and Ballard.

Our efforts will include a newly expanded Office of Waterfront, Civic Projects & Sound Transit, led by Director Angela Brady, which will be at the center of orchestrating a surge in staff of up to 50 City employees supporting project design and engineering, station area planning, and more.

We will propose new pieces of legislation to ease the permitting process – maintaining essential safety protections while reducing burdens and barriers to shorten project schedules. This work could save more than a year of project time.

Our region is clamoring for light rail expansion – this Executive Order represents the City’s pledge to do our part to get it done as quickly as possible.

Currently, the West Seattle expansion is projected for completion late in 2032, but there are myriad milestones to achieve first, not the least of which is funding, including federal dollars.

11 Replies to "STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor wants to speed up West Seattle light rail"

  • CarDriver February 18, 2025 (6:58 pm)
    “Easing the permitting process”.  Sounds like any environmental concerns will be sidelined and also doesn’t bode well for those businesses and homeowners who will be displaced. Any legitimate concerns they may have will be glossed over in the rush to build. But, of course the unanswered question is money. What will it really cost and if indeed they push for faster build how much extra will be spent to actually(try to) make that happen. 

    • walkerws February 18, 2025 (8:40 pm)
      Claims to worry about environmental issues but concern trolls daily on WSB under the user name “Cardriver” – irony is dead

      • 1994 February 18, 2025 (11:02 pm)
        Is it car driver or card river? 

    • Derek February 18, 2025 (9:22 pm)
      Exhausting post. (Get it?…exhaust… ah never mind) 

  • Johnny Stulic February 18, 2025 (7:12 pm)
    In order to “expedite” the LR delivery by one full year, which is insignificant considering when it’s supposed to open (2034?), they’ll now create another layer of bureaucrats that will suck out critical money from the system. All this is happening in the background of guaranteed zero federal funding coming in from the TFG administration that is openly hostile to cities like Seattle. I don’t know what “third party funding” ST has been counting on to build this, but if it’s the federal government, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we are never getting the WS extension because TFG and Elmo are never leaving.

  • T Fec February 18, 2025 (8:38 pm)
    I’m betting the businesses will close and residents will move out and those buildings  will sit empty for years. They will deteriorate quickly, taken over by homeless people looking for shelter, graffiti will cover the outsides of the buildings, all things they happen in situations like this. And think about the area at Jefferson Square and other buildings in that area. And they will sit and sit and sit. They will say they need more money and they will get it, this thing is nothing but a money pit but I would bet a few folks are getting very rich from this, the money they are getting from us is not going into a savings account.  What a crock of poop. 

  • John P Woods February 18, 2025 (8:40 pm)
    Remember, time is money. The sooner they finish construction, the less it will cost. Property values go up. Wages go up. Material costs go up. Tick, tick tick …

  • WTF February 18, 2025 (8:57 pm)
    Diversion tactic! Wake up people. Haven’t you had enough?

  • Derek February 18, 2025 (9:21 pm)
    Any progressive opponent of his will want the same thing. I’m done with Bruce. Time to elect this Amazon puppet out. I want light rail immediately but I want Bruce gone also.

    • Burgerman February 18, 2025 (11:09 pm)
      I think there’s a saying about “leopards eating their faces” you might want to check out.

  • Alex February 18, 2025 (10:42 pm)
    I wonder how the imminent NEPA reform will change things. It looks like West Seattle Link already published their final EIS, but Ballard still isn’t due until 2026. Scaling NEPA back could certainly speed things up if the government decides to take advantage. https://www.eenews.net/articles/trump-moves-to-claw-back-almost-50-years-of-nepa-regs/

