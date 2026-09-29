FOLLOWUP: New schedule for West Seattle Catholic Community churches

A year and a half ago, we reported on the “slow merger” of two West Seattle Catholic churches into one “parish family” as part of a regional consolidation. As that continues, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Holy Rosary have Mass schedule changes starting this weekend, and asked us to share the news:

This weekend, October 3rd and 4th we will begin our new mass schedule across the West Seattle parish family. As a reminder, our new mass times are as follows: Saturday, 5 pm at Holy Rosary, Sunday 8:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Sunday 10 am at Holy Rosary, and Sunday 11:30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. We look forward to seeing you as we gather as a community in these new times!