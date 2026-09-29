Here’s our list for your West Seattle Tuesday

Sorry this is late – we’re having technical trouble right now – doing our best to conquer it but in the meantime it’s slow going; please accept our apologies. So, here are highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau) welcomes little ones and their caregivers, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, free.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

CLEANUP: A Cleaner Alki and Puget Soundkeeper are teaming up to clean up the fishing bridge and bike lane at 3491 11th SW, 11 am-1 pm, help welcome!

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – today’s featured speaker is Yuvika Tolani, Artistic Director of Union Arts Center (following the merger of ACT Theater and Seattle Shakespeare Company). .

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases. Tonight’s spotlight is on the wines of Georgia.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

HOW TO GET RAINWISE: 6 pm, webinar offering info on the program that could get a raingarden and/or cistern into your yard.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

SING WITH THE BOEING EMPLOYEES CHOIR … even if you’re not a Boeing employee! Open rehearsals continue tonight, 6:30 pm, at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), and our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

TIM’S OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm music – weekly open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

ALBUM-LISTENING AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm start for Past, Present, Elsewhere at Revelry Room (4547 California SW).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our ongoing calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SING WITH THE METS: The Seattle Metropolitan Singers rehearse in West Seattle, and they welcome new singers too. 7 pm – get the location by email (info in our calendar listing).

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia … 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink … 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free to play, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm until 1:30 am, sing at The Poggie! (4717 California SW)

Organizing an event, fundraiser, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!