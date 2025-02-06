Seven local businesses participating in dine-out benefit for immigrants’ rights

Thanks to everyone who’s sent tips about this. Around the region, more than 100 food/beverage businesses are participating in a dine-out fundraiser starting tomorrow (Friday, February 7), donating part of their proceeds to nonprofits fighting for immigrants’ rights, primarily the Northwest Immigrants’ Rights Project. The updated list of participants in the “Seattle Hospitality Fundraiser” includes seven West Seattle/White Center venues as of this writing: Dough Joy Donuts, Driftwood, Li’l Woody’s, Marination, Mioposto (WSB sponsor), Moonshot Coffee, and T’Juana Tacos (based in WS but donating part of two other sites’ proceeds). Details of each venue’s planned participation may vary, so be sure to ask when you arrive.
