ROAD WORK: Here’s the plan for the 35th SW sinkhole

Some readers have asked about the sinkhole coned off in the middle of 35th SW near SW Edmunds. We asked SDOT, which in turn pointed us to Seattle Public Utilities; SPU spokesperson Brad Wong tells WSB that crews investigated it today:

Seattle Public Utilities is monitoring and working on a void in the 4700 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported by the Seattle Department of Transportation.

On the morning of February 24, SPU crews completed an initial investigation and inspection of the roadway and found that a 10-inch combined sewer pipe had collapsed. Flow, though, was continuing. As of 1 p.m., SPU had not received any report about properties experiencing sewer backups.

SPU is working with SDOT on traffic control in the affected area, which is barricaded. SPU crews are moving a pump unit to the location as a preventive measure for any system backup. SPU expects the pipe rehabilitation work on the affected area to be finished in about two weeks.