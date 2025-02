A fire just before 5 am displaced six people from their home in a High Point duplex. SFD got the fire in the 6500 block of 30th SW [vicinity map] under control within a few minutes, and no one was hurt, but the Red Cross had to be called in to help the fire victims. No word yet how the fire started; SFD is keeping a crew there on “fire watch” for a while in case of flare-ups.