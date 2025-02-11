West Seattle, Washington

11 Tuesday

28℉

UPDATE: One arrested after police search, with helicopter, near Morgan Junction

February 11, 2025 9:23 pm
|      45 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news

(Added: WSB photo)

9:23 PM: Police are searching for a “possibly armed” suspect in the Fauntleroy/Findlay/Raymond vicinity, and that’s why the Guardian One helicopter is overhead. A K-9 team is on the ground so if you’re nearby, stay inside. K-9 searches are also why you’ll hear loudspeaker announcements and short bursts of sirens. Updates to come…

9:32 PM: They’re currently focused on the 6000 block of Fauntleroy Way.

9:36 PM: Police are also going to the California/Juneau vicinity after someone there thought they heard gunfire (NOT confirmed so far, and no way to know if it’s related, but we’re mentioning it in case you see that part of the response).

9:48 PM: No word yet on whether anything was found there, but the original K-9 search team has headed south and west, toward California/Morgan/Fauntleroy.

9:58 PM: They have a suspect in custody.

10:03 PM: Guardian One’s crew, leaving, asked “what kind of crime was that?” and an officer replied “Misdemeanor DV [domestic violence] harassment.” We expect more details later.

Share This

45 Replies to "UPDATE: One arrested after police search, with helicopter, near Morgan Junction"

  • H Trip February 11, 2025 (9:28 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you- helicopter and loudspeaker audible via Morgan and 38th near Graham.

  • WsMoon February 11, 2025 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks WSB

  • Duckn Cover February 11, 2025 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of shootings in west seattle so I appreciate the efforts by law enforcement…even if it is unnerving to have them circling overhead. And you, WSB, for keeping us informed.

  • Maura "Spike" NíConnell February 11, 2025 (9:31 pm)
    Reply

    Yikes! I’m at California and Fauntleroy and the helicopter flew really close. It’s still flying back and forth. I also heard several loud commands over a police bull horn. I hope the police find whoever they’re looking for. I’m going to stay safe inside my sixth floor apartment. Be careful out there, people!

  • Kaily Serralta February 11, 2025 (9:34 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the updates. Worse way to wake up. 

  • Findlay February 11, 2025 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for this update. Was hearing the helicopter. 

  • Kersti Muul February 11, 2025 (9:36 pm)
    Reply

    They are a couple blocks to our east… They have the searchlight on and yelling through the bullhorn , can’t make out what they are saying  lots of sirens now as wellCircling. Over the house over and over.. unnerving 

  • Mich February 11, 2025 (9:37 pm)
    Reply

    The helicopter’s been circling overhead (california/graham) for about 20 min now. Just keeps looping.  I hope they find what they’re looking for!

  • OP February 11, 2025 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    Right above our house. No-joke search.

  • Bduubs7 February 11, 2025 (9:42 pm)
    Reply

    California in Findlay here they are circling really close to us. I’ve seen a couple squad cars go up and down California slowly what’s crazy is this is the second time in one day. Related??

  • Linkin Parque February 11, 2025 (9:42 pm)
    Reply

    Glad to know this exists!! Have been hearing the helicopter and couldn’t make out the speaker.

  • SCS February 11, 2025 (9:43 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for trying to keep us safe WSB. I appreciate the helicopter & law enforcement here, I don’t care how loud it is! Very grateful for their time and effort. 

  • ~Hockeywitch~ February 11, 2025 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for this…. I have been hearing the helicopter for the last 15 mins over my apt at 35th and Morgan… Was wondering if it was Guardian 1 or a news copter… Be safe West Sea Neighbors.. Hope they find and get who they are looking for.  Thank you WSB

  • Joe February 11, 2025 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    I’m at cal/juneau. I heard a noise but it didn’t sound like gunfire

  • I love manhunts February 11, 2025 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    Intense manhunt underway around 41st and Graham. Police dog, multiple cruisers, helicopter circling, calling things out at times, now helicopter seems to be heading in more southerly circles…

  • HD February 11, 2025 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    Cop was parked outside my place lights on, sirens every so often. Just left and sounds like chopper left too. Hope they got em. 

  • FTP February 11, 2025 (9:46 pm)
    Reply

    My nerves were already on edge, and this is creepy. I don’t remember this intensity even when the Cafe Racer shooter was shot a few blocks away after a massive manhunt.

  • Deb February 11, 2025 (9:46 pm)
    Reply

    Helicopter is circling around 6000 to 6200 blocks of 45th to 47th. 

  • BDR February 11, 2025 (9:47 pm)
    Reply

    Watching the helicpoter from near the Myrtle water tower. Hope they find who they are looking for. 

  • Deb February 11, 2025 (9:56 pm)
    Reply

    Also just had grey Kia fly north past us on 48th/Graham. Are they looking for any vehicles? Chopper focusing over 5900 to 6000 blocks Cal? to 47th. 

    • WSB February 11, 2025 (10:10 pm)
      Reply

      Nope. Person apparently was on foot – at least, the person now in custody.

  • Citizen Joe February 11, 2025 (9:56 pm)
    Reply

    I hear it all the way from High Point. Crazy times…

  • Jason February 11, 2025 (9:58 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the update. The helicopter is still circling overhead towards morgan junction

  • Deb February 11, 2025 (9:59 pm)
    Reply

    Chopper just flew north at 9:58pm

  • L February 11, 2025 (9:59 pm)
    Reply

    Description of whomever they are looking for?

  • Deb February 11, 2025 (10:00 pm)
    Reply

    Chopper just flew north at 9:58pm and is gone. 

  • K February 11, 2025 (10:02 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you WSB! Really appreciate the news and updates. 

  • linda February 11, 2025 (10:03 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like the helicopter has left, there are still several police cars on Fauntleroy between Graham and Raymond.  Like others, the bullhorn woke me up, followed by the noise of the chopper. 

  • Morgan Graham February 11, 2025 (10:03 pm)
    Reply

    Woohoo! Way to go SPD and thanks for the updates WSB.

  • WSbrn&rsd February 11, 2025 (10:03 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like the copter has left…..6000block of California…

  • Grateful February 11, 2025 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, thank you, thank you WSB. We were all pretty spooked, following along closely here, and as ever you kept us well informed. We are so fortunate to have this amazing resource. 

  • Quiz February 11, 2025 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    Bravo SPD! Thank you!

  • Laura February 11, 2025 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    Seems like the helicopter just left, around 10pm, hope they found/find the person. 

    • WSB February 11, 2025 (10:06 pm)
      Reply

      They made an arrest; story is updated. We finally heard what type of crime preceded it, too.

  • Pat February 11, 2025 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    Captured ! In the apts across the street from us at Fauntleroy and Raymond. What a show.  

    • Nigel February 11, 2025 (10:13 pm)
      Reply

      Was the dog barking and going crazy when they got the guy? We hid in our room as the cops crossed our porch when that was going down. 

  • Pat February 11, 2025 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    Captured ! Apts on Raymond and Fauntleroy what a show 

  • Spring Ahead February 11, 2025 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, WSB! 💜

  • Johnny February 11, 2025 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the updates. Sincerely appreciated. 

  • Lp February 11, 2025 (10:08 pm)
    Reply

    I’d love to see the canines. But.. you know. Not THAT bad. 😝 

  • WSgirl February 11, 2025 (10:15 pm)
    Reply

    So grateful to the SPD, and WSB for the fastest updates ever and the peace of mind you provide to us in situations like this! Thank you 

  • Morgan February 11, 2025 (10:21 pm)
    Reply

    I am so thankful to have this blog. And SPD! It’s nice to know they are so on top of it, even for something like misdemeanor DV

  • Abby C Byrons February 11, 2025 (10:24 pm)
    Reply

    So the SBD spent however many thousands of dollars to fly a helicopter around, deploy a k-9 units, and however many dozens of officers tonight to chase down a misdemeanor with a maximum 5000$ fine…. So glad we got guys out there cleaning up “lawless Seattle” 🙄

    • WSB February 11, 2025 (10:33 pm)
      Reply

      The “possibly armed” component stepped it up a notch. Don’t know if they have found a weapon on or near the suspect. Probably won’t get narrative before tomorrow morning. “Harassment” is often the term for threats.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.