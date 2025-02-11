UPDATE: One arrested after police search, with helicopter, near Morgan Junction

(Added: WSB photo)

9:23 PM: Police are searching for a “possibly armed” suspect in the Fauntleroy/Findlay/Raymond vicinity, and that’s why the Guardian One helicopter is overhead. A K-9 team is on the ground so if you’re nearby, stay inside. K-9 searches are also why you’ll hear loudspeaker announcements and short bursts of sirens. Updates to come…

9:32 PM: They’re currently focused on the 6000 block of Fauntleroy Way.

9:36 PM: Police are also going to the California/Juneau vicinity after someone there thought they heard gunfire (NOT confirmed so far, and no way to know if it’s related, but we’re mentioning it in case you see that part of the response).

9:48 PM: No word yet on whether anything was found there, but the original K-9 search team has headed south and west, toward California/Morgan/Fauntleroy.

9:58 PM: They have a suspect in custody.

10:03 PM: Guardian One’s crew, leaving, asked “what kind of crime was that?” and an officer replied “Misdemeanor DV [domestic violence] harassment.” We expect more details later.