PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday orca sighting from West Seattle

February 17, 2025 11:24 am
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

11:24 AM: Thanks to Steven Rice for the photos! Transient orcas are back in our area on this holiday Monday.

He photographed these whales around 9:30 am from Constellation Park (along the “Healthy Street” north end of Beach Drive). The Orca Network had a report of orcas in Elliott Bay about an hour before that.

Since they were headed southbound, they’ll have to turn back this way eventually – let us know if you see them!

11:35 AM: Kersti Muul just told us that some are reported “close to shore along Alki,” heading toward the lighthouse.

12:40 PM: Per a comment, four orcas were near the Fauntleroy ferry dock as of about 10 minutes ago.

8:57 PM: Thanks to Steyn Benade for the video, editing together multiple surfacings

7 Replies to "PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday orca sighting from West Seattle"

  • Tim February 17, 2025 (12:36 pm)
    12:28 in front of the Fauntleroy ferry dock. At least 4 orcas.

    • WSB February 17, 2025 (12:39 pm)
      Thanks for the update!

  • Kyler February 17, 2025 (12:47 pm)
    Followed them on my run this morning. Saw at least 3 at Alki around 11:30, again at constellation park shortly after. Around 12:00, I saw them at Emma Schmitz but it looked to be quiet a few more than 3. My final sighting was at Lincoln park around 12:30. Needless to say, it was one of my best runs this year! 

  • MC February 17, 2025 (2:43 pm)
    Saw them heading west out of Elliot Bay at 9 this morning. It was good to see the Kitsap fast ferries stop until they passed by. 

    • Gay February 17, 2025 (4:45 pm)
      YES!  Whales must always have the right-of-way!  Yield to the MIGHTY!   I love these reports.

  • SR February 17, 2025 (5:07 pm)
    Looking toward Vashon from Lowman Beach Park around 12:15.

