PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday orca sighting from West Seattle

11:24 AM: Thanks to Steven Rice for the photos! Transient orcas are back in our area on this holiday Monday.

He photographed these whales around 9:30 am from Constellation Park (along the “Healthy Street” north end of Beach Drive). The Orca Network had a report of orcas in Elliott Bay about an hour before that.

Since they were headed southbound, they’ll have to turn back this way eventually – let us know if you see them!

11:35 AM: Kersti Muul just told us that some are reported “close to shore along Alki,” heading toward the lighthouse.

12:40 PM: Per a comment, four orcas were near the Fauntleroy ferry dock as of about 10 minutes ago.

8:57 PM: Thanks to Steyn Benade for the video, editing together multiple surfacings