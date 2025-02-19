Our list for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Photo by Nicholas Parker)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: As explained here, an event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) will commemorate the anniversary of the order that led to incarceration of more than 100,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry, 11 am at Olympic Hall on the south end of campus.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT CANCELED: No reading time today because the shop is closed for its move to The Junction (they’re hoping to reopen soon).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HOMEWORK HELP: Canceled this week since many schools are on break.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Don’t know much about the WS Tool Library? Learn about it via our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show what you can do? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!