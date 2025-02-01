MISSING: Have you seen Kelvin?

Though this missing man was last seen in the Green Lake area, we’re told he is a former Highland Park resident, so authorities are asking WSB to publish his photo too:

The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old man.

Kelvin was dropped off by a Metro Access vehicle about 1 pm Friday in the 6800 block of East Green Lake Way.

He is Black, 5-foot 9-inches tall with an average build, wearing a black jacket, a Seahawks hat, and blue jeans. He is known to be friendly and approachable but may have difficulty communicating.

Anyone who sees Kelvin or may know his location is asked to call 911 immediately.