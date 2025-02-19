Mara Haveson, managing broker of Compass West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Mara Haveson. Our new sponsors get to tell you about themselves and what they do – here’s Mara‘s story:

West Seattle’s #1 realtor in 2024 and managing broker of Compass West Seattle, Mara Haveson’s path has been marked by a steadfast commitment to excellence in the real-estate industry.

Mara‘s career began in Pittsburgh, PA, when she earned her real estate license at the young age of 18. By 19, she had bought and flipped her first house, and by 21, she had closed everything from single-family homes to industrial properties.

In 2001, after honing her skills in the Steel City’s competitive real estate market, Mara made the move to the Pacific Northwest. Here Mara aligned herself with one of the biggest brokerages in Seattle and is now one of the top-producing brokers in the Puget Sound area, with a consistent annual sales volume of over $35 million.

With a vision to create something truly special for her beloved West Seattle community, Mara established her own Compass satellite office in 2020, right in the heart of the action. This satellite office isn’t just a branch; it’s a beacon of expertise and integrity, offering personalized service to clients across the Seattle region.

Mara Haveson places a high emphasis on taking the time to truly understand each of her customer’s unique housing needs, an important component in the negotiations process when seeking a broker. With a track record that speaks for itself, and a portfolio of successful sales that showcase Mara’s ability to command top dollar for her listings, her attention to detail, personalized approach, and unwavering commitment ensures that every transaction is seamless and rewarding.

“I love seeing my long-term clients come back time after time as their lives progress.” Mara reflects, “A client may have bought her first condo with me, then came back to buy her first family home with me, and now she’s ready to step up to a home with a view. It’s very satisfying.”

As the #1 broker by sales volume in West Seattle for 2024, Mara‘s dedication to delivering exceptional results for her clients, in West Seattle and beyond, is stronger than ever.

Stop by the Compass West Seattle office (4531 California SW) or reach out to her team at marahaveson.com to connect about buying or selling in West Seattle!

We thank Mara Haveson for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in doing the same? Call or text 206-293-6302.