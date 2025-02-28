West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Opening night for Mr. B’s Mead Center, post-ribboncutting

February 28, 2025 4:53 pm
(WSB photos)

Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW) is open for business, as of 4 this afternoon, with even more decor added since we talked to its proprietors last week – Brandon and Krista Eller were busy right up until the doors opened (and beyond), getting ready. The Ellers and friends took a quick break for a ribboncutting organized by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

When we stopped by last week, one of the yet-to-come additions was a bookshelf – now it’s in:

The all-ages sibling to Mr. B’s Meadery in Fremont will be open until 11 tonight – and if you stop in to Mr. B’s Mead Center tonight after dark, you can see Brandon’s liquid-light show!

