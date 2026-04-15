SEEKING SINGERS: Add your voice to upcoming community concert in West Seattle

You’re invited to sing this spring in an upcoming community concert at Alki UCC, no church or choir membership required! Here’s the call for singers:

You’re invited to add your unique voice to “Earth Mother,” Alki UCC’s spring community concert on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 pm. All singers ages 16 and older of all experience levels are invited to participate.

The deadline to sign up to sing is Monday, May 4. The only requirement is to attend two mandatory rehearsals on Wednesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 13 from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds St.

The Earth Mother program, featuring the Alki UCC Community Choir and friends, celebrates themes of nature and motherhood, featuring a range of provocative and compelling contemporary choral works by living composers. Compositions by Frank Ticheli, Ola Gjeilo, Katarina Gimon, Dan Forest, and other beloved composers are showcased.

To sign up, email music@alkiucc.org by May 4 to express your interest in singing with us. Digital music and rehearsal resources will be provided so that singers can study independently ahead of our two rehearsals.