BIZNOTE: 1 week until grand opening of Mr. B’s Mead Center at former tool shop

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

A transformation from tool shop to “enchanted forest” (and more) is almost complete at 9444 Delridge Way SW.

That’s where Brandon Eller and Krista Eller – aka Mr. B and Mrs. B – will open Mr. B’s Mead Center one week from today, on Friday, February 28, an expansion of Mr. B’s Meadery in Fremont.

At Mr. B’s Mead Center, they are the new owners of the former Center Tool Rental site, re-envisioning it as not only an all-ages “safe community space” but also the production center for their mead; they’ve just moved production from SODO.

Not familiar with mead? Short description: “Honey wine.” But that doesn’t mean it’s “cloyingly sweet,” Krista says, cautioning prospective new customers against assumptions. Look at all the different descriptions on their “soft open” menu:

They’ve been selling most of their mead out of their other venue in Fremont, now in its fourth year, with a few wholesale customers. But unlike some brewpubs, the production facilities aren’t the visual centerpiece of this space.

Their woodsy, quirky decor is. Krista’s been doing much of the woodwork.

Some of it is repurposed, like this tree table you might recall from the shuttered Lodge in the West Seattle Junction.

The “enchanted forest” even features live trees. How did this all sprout in a former tool shop? Brandon explains that he grew up “in the south end,” and he and Krista live in this area. “I just kind of stumbled onto this place,” whose owner Doug was looking to sell and retire. He’s seen the transformation, they add, attending a friends-and-family test run a few nights ago.

He looked around, wide-eyed, they explain, and you likely will too. Even the restroom space has memorable decor – a hallmark of their other location, they explain:

And this won’t just be a place to drink (regular pours, by the way, are 5-6 ounces, and they’ll have a carbonated mead on tap too, with a honey soda also among the offerings). They’re planning events – a limited amount of live music, maybe Brandon’s own band Elephant Crows (“classic rock”). Live art too – Brandon mentions a “liquid light show.”

Wondering about food? Mostly just “snacks – things we can buy” to serve. Charcuterie, for example.

As with most new venues, the plan will keep evolving as they watch how the community responds (the decor won’t be static, either, they promise); starting hours will be 4-11 pm Thursdays and Fridays, 1-11 pm Saturdays, 1-8 pm Sundays. Next Friday’s grand-opening celebration will kick off with a 3:30 pm ribboncutting.

P.S. Scroll down the Mr. B’s Mead Center webpage for a huge helping of history about the site and far more details about their plans.