Morgan Community Association, author talk with Margaret S. Barrie, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Somewhat soggy crow, photographed early today by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it because of our late list today, here’s your reminder for next week, when the weather might be better anyway).

TAX DAY: Today’s the deadline for filing federal taxes.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

FREE MOVIE: 2:30-4 pm, watch the classic movie “E.T.” at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

REDUCED/FREE TRANSIT ENROLLMENT: 4-6 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), sign up if you’re eligible.

NO DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Canceled since it’s. spring-break week.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: If weather permits, two local home baseball games on the Metro League schedule today, both at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Ballard at 6 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Franklin at 7 pm,

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Want to talk about our city’s growth, present and future? You’re invited to the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA: Do it at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

AUTHOR MARGARET S. BARRIE … is at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 6:15 tonight, with her book “Auntie M Speaks.”

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Your chance to get moving at midweek – join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: Protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: New location for the quarterly meeting about what’s happening in Morgan Junction – The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), 7 pm; online option too, as you’ll see on the agenda in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Take the stage at West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!