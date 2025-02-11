West Seattle, Washington

11 Tuesday

30℉

ELECTION RESULTS: Here’s what Seattle voters did about school levies, ‘social housing’ measures

February 11, 2025 8:22 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle housing | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics | West Seattle schools

(WSB photo – Morgan Junction dropbox earlier tonight)

The voting is over and the first round of vote-counting is done.

First, the Seattle social-housing measure. So far “yes, fund it” is leading in a big way in the first part of this city measure, and in the second part, 1A – fund it with a new tax on companies with a certain salary size – is beating 1B, fund it by diverting part of an existing tax.

Proposition Nos. 1A and 1B – Seattle social-housing funding
Yes 64,220 68.32%
No 29,779 31.68%

Proposition 1A – 50,002 – 57.55%
Proposition 1B – 36,876 – 42.45%

Next, the Seattle Public Schools levies, both winning approval:

Proposition 1 – Educational Programs and Operations levy
Yes – 71,996 – 77.71%
No – 20,648 – 22.29%

Proposition 2 – BEX VI capital levy
Yes – 66,656 – 71.91%
No – 26,032 – 28.09%

All of those results reflect 19 percent of ballots; so far, King County Elections reports receiving 26 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots. Next results will be out Wednesday afternoon.

Share This

2 Replies to "ELECTION RESULTS: Here's what Seattle voters did about school levies, 'social housing' measures"

  • Derek February 11, 2025 (8:26 pm)
    Reply

    Looking good! It’s good to see progressivism making a big comeback with the last two elections. I really hope Sara Nelson’s days are numbered now.

  • onion February 11, 2025 (8:41 pm)
    Reply

    Figures. I’ve always voted in favor of Seattle school and housing measures, but one of these days we also need to vote for accountability.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.