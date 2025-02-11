ELECTION RESULTS: Here’s what Seattle voters did about school levies, ‘social housing’ measures

(WSB photo – Morgan Junction dropbox earlier tonight)

The voting is over and the first round of vote-counting is done.

First, the Seattle social-housing measure. So far “yes, fund it” is leading in a big way in the first part of this city measure, and in the second part, 1A – fund it with a new tax on companies with a certain salary size – is beating 1B, fund it by diverting part of an existing tax.

Proposition Nos. 1A and 1B – Seattle social-housing funding

Yes 64,220 68.32%

No 29,779 31.68%

Proposition 1A – 50,002 – 57.55%

Proposition 1B – 36,876 – 42.45%

Next, the Seattle Public Schools levies, both winning approval:

Proposition 1 – Educational Programs and Operations levy

Yes – 71,996 – 77.71%

No – 20,648 – 22.29%

Proposition 2 – BEX VI capital levy

Yes – 66,656 – 71.91%

No – 26,032 – 28.09%

All of those results reflect 19 percent of ballots; so far, King County Elections reports receiving 26 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots. Next results will be out Wednesday afternoon.