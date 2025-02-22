COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until West Seattle recycle/reuse/shred event

(WSB file photo)

Exactly two weeks until the annual “Beyond the Cart” free recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association with partners. It’s happening 9 am-noon on Saturday, March 8, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). If you’re driving there, this year rather than have you idling in a long line waiting to unload, they’ll direct you to park and walk your stuff to the dropoff station(s). We verified, after the previous announcement raised questions, that assistance will be available for those who need it. Meantime, here again is the list of what they’re taking and not taking:

ACCEPTED ITEMS: • Foam blocks

• Household batteries (no damaged batteries)

• Florescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)

• Small, empty propane camping canisters

• Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

• Small appliances (non-freon)

• Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)

• Clothing, accessories, bedding, and curtains in good condition

• Home goods and toys ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED: • Stained, ripped, or worn-out fabrics

• Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)

• Furniture

• Hazardous waste

• Automotive waste

• Construction waste

• Car seats

• Mattresses

• Household garbage, yard waste, or recycling

Trucks will leave when full.