UPDATE: Police pursuit on Delridge Way, followed by ‘rescue extrication’ callout

February 4, 2025 9:42 pm
9:42 PM: If you saw the police chase that just went northbound on Delridge Way, it’s a King County Sheriff’s Office case, possibly related to gunfire, according to discussion on SPD radio. No other details yet.

9:46 PM: This apparently ended with a “car into building,” according to the “rescue extrication” callout just dispatched.

9:49 PM: Officers told dispatch the building is the HR Block office at Delridge/Andover. KCSO reportedly has taken one suspect into custody. … Delridge is “completely shut down” at Andover. Two people have been rescued from one vehicle and SFD says there’s another injured person in another vehicle.

