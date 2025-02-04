UPDATE: Police pursuit on Delridge Way, followed by ‘rescue extrication’ callout

9:42 PM: If you saw the police chase that just went northbound on Delridge Way, it’s a King County Sheriff’s Office case, possibly related to gunfire, according to discussion on SPD radio. No other details yet.

9:46 PM: This apparently ended with a “car into building,” according to the “rescue extrication” callout just dispatched.

9:49 PM: Officers told dispatch the building is the HR Block office at Delridge/Andover. KCSO reportedly has taken one suspect into custody. … Delridge is “completely shut down” at Andover. Two people have been rescued from one vehicle and SFD says there’s another injured person in another vehicle.