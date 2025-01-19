YOU’RE INVITED: West Seattle Troop 284’s 110th anniversary celebration

A local Scout troop is celebrating more than a century of history – 110 years, to be exact – and you’re invited to the party. Troop 284 is celebrating its 110th anniversary on February 8, with an event at Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle):

COME JOIN US TO CELEBRATE 110 YEARS OF SERVICE TO WEST SEATTLE! Doors will open at 5:00 pm, dinner will be served at 6:00 pm. We will have a program featuring Troop 284 alumni over the years. We hope you can join us to celebrate this historic troop.

You can buy your ticket(s) now by going here – $65/person, $500 for a table of eight. Questions? bsatroop284westseattle@gmail.com