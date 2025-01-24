WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seal captured at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, taken to rehab

(Photos by James Tilley)

Two readers sent us photos of that harbor seal, noticing that Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network was watching it today at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. We then asked Seal Sitters’ David Hutchinson about the response:

Seal Sitters watched over this young seal until SR3 arrived. Based on their onsite visual health assesment, they captured the seal and transported it to their Des Moines facility for further examination and rehab. There have been 2 Seal Sitter responses to young Harbor seals in the last two days. Yesterday, a seal was reported on private property along Beach Drive. Based on the initial assessment by Seal Sitters’ first responder, this animal was a candidate for pickup. However, due to increasing darkness and difficulty accessing the site, it was decided to leave it in place. The reporting party agreed to call if the seal was still there in the morning.

One of the readers who sent a photo of today’s seal sighting, Rick, also recorded video of SR3 capturing the seal for transport.

P.S. We don’t know whether this seal is one of the two in the photo we featured with this morning’s event list.