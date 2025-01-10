WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Here’s what you might see and hear in Sound Transit’s next round of drilling work

Sound Transit has been preparing a site along SW Genesee for geotechnical work that they tell us will start on Monday. From the announcement:

… Sound Transit plans to conduct a geotechnical boring for soil analysis behind the guardrail along eastbound

lanes of the West Seattle Bridge. The area will be accessed from the alleyway at SW Genesee Street. This location may shift slightly depending on the placement of underground utilities. Sound Transit is in the planning phase of the West Seattle Link Extension project. This work, along with other investigations throughout the project corridor, is essential for planning and designing the project to be built.

To study soil and groundwater conditions, a drill rig is used to bore vertically into the ground while collecting soil samples. Following the collection of soil samples, a monitoring device is installed which will be used by crews to monitor water levels on future visits. Water level readings will be taken every few months as the design phase progresses. In accordance with all local regulations, the 4- to 12- inch diameter borings will be installed carefully

to avoid soil erosion and dirt or mud from leaking into surface waters, wetlands, and drainage systems.

• Vegetation clearing to access the work area (occurred) on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2 and 3. Drilling is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 13 and take approximately seven days. Activities are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

• Access will be maintained in the alley and on all roadways. No-parking signs will be placed at least 72 hours prior to work. No-parking signs are enforceable during the dates and times listed on them.

• Crews will do minor brush clearing to access the work area using an excavator and small equipment. No trees will be impacted. Vegetation management will adhere to City of Seattle permit requirements.

• A portion of the metal fence adjacent to the West Seattle Bridge will be replaced following the work.

• Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.

• Drilling equipment will sound like a truck engine running, with occasional hammering.