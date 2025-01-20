WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage

In case you too are wondering about the big police response on SW Thistle near 24th SW: In the center of our photo is a red Honda Accord whose driver is being investigated by police for an alleged hit-and-run rampage this past hour. It was first reported in the 7900 block of Delridge Way SW, where at least one parked car is reported to have been hit; then the same car was reported “driving through yards” near 22nd/Thistle; and police finally caught up with the driver and car a block from there. What they’re trying to sort out is the report that the driver was fighting with and/or being assaulted by a passenger at least part of the time that this was happening; the passenger is reported to have fled on foot, northbound on Delridge, and police were looking for him in the Home Depot vicinity at last report.
