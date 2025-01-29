WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-ins; stolen package to watch for

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

CAR BREAK-INS: Mat sent the report and video, wondering if anybody recognizes the thieves and/or their vehicle:

I live on Juneau and 26th and last night at 2:17 am at least 4 neighbors including myself had our cars broken into. I filed a police report and have this video.

We’ll add the report # when we get it.

PACKAGE THEFT: Kelsey sent this report from Alki, hoping someone’s found her stolen package:

We had a porch pirate steal a package yesterday Between 12:30 and 5 pm of rental women’s clothes, which is incredibly frustrating as I need to return them! Please be on the lookout in case a Rent The Runway package was ditched somewhere. Our address is 30xx 61st Ave SW – we are on 61st Ave SW between admiral and Stevens. Thanks for being on the lookout!

Thanks to everybody who shares crime reports to keep the wider community alerted – email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 if it’s happening now (after 911, of course) – thank you!