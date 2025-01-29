West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-ins; stolen package to watch for

January 29, 2025 11:11 am
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

CAR BREAK-INS: Mat sent the report and video, wondering if anybody recognizes the thieves and/or their vehicle:

I live on Juneau and 26th and last night at 2:17 am at least 4 neighbors including myself had our cars broken into. I filed a police report and have this video.

We’ll add the report # when we get it.

PACKAGE THEFT: Kelsey sent this report from Alki, hoping someone’s found her stolen package:

We had a porch pirate steal a package yesterday Between 12:30 and 5 pm of rental women’s clothes, which is incredibly frustrating as I need to return them! Please be on the lookout in case a Rent The Runway package was ditched somewhere. Our address is 30xx 61st Ave SW – we are on 61st Ave SW between admiral and Stevens. Thanks for being on the lookout!

Thanks to everybody who shares crime reports to keep the wider community alerted – email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 if it’s happening now (after 911, of course) – thank you!

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-ins; stolen package to watch for"

  • aRF January 29, 2025 (11:27 am)
    The car break-ins were just going through the glove boxes? Not trunks? Did they take anything? Or is this just a hunt for loose handguns? 

  • MJ January 29, 2025 (11:41 am)
    I live on 25th Ave/Brandon St they broke into my car too , 

  • Marcus January 29, 2025 (11:59 am)
    The ne’er-do-wells arrested on Alki Ave several nights were most likely selling fentanyl to the porch and car pirates after they fence their booty. Such an innovative supply and marketing industry or some could say “small business” blossoming in the urban jungle of West Seattle. Yes satire!

