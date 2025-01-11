WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 reader reports

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
PACKAGE TAKEN: Ben reports this happened at midday today near 38th/Genesee:
They were driving a small red/gray pickup truck.
We’ll add Ben’s police-report number when we get it. Same with this one:
CAR WINDOW SMASHED: Sent anonymously from an Upper Morgan resident:
Vehicle was parked on street in front of house; went out 2:30 am Friday to go to work, discovered front passenger side window smashed, contents of glove compartment and center console strewn around interior, missing vehicle registration. Car was locked, no bags left in vehicle, oddly alarm did not go off; it seems like they just reached into the car through the broken window. Please share as FYI to encourage neighborly vigilance.
