WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: 2 Alki sightings, including ‘pack’

Two West Seattle coyote sightings reported by readers, both in the Alki area:

TONIGHT: The photo and report were sent by Janna:

This guy trotted down 59th, hung a left on Hinds, and was hanging out on the Alki UCC lawn when I last saw him. I know they’re in Schmitz Park, but I haven’t seen any out in the Alki neighborhood before. Early, too – it was only 7 pm!

MONDAY NIGHT: Mary sent this quick video showing her dog’s reaction to a “pack” sighting near Alki Point:

I saw a pack of 3 across the street from my house as I was walking back to my house. Originally I thought another Husky was loose until I saw another one come up behind. They seemed well-fed and healthy and not too scared of me or my Husky. This was Monday night just before midnight off Admiral Way and 64th across from the baseball field.

As always, we want to note that we share coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm. They and we are best served by keeping a distance apart – flyers like this explain the best ways to encourage that.