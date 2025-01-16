WEEKEND PREVIEW: People’s March on Saturday to include demonstration in The Junction



(Gatewood pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen‘s aerial view of 1/21/2017 Seattle rally’s start in Central District)

Eight years ago, the Saturday after Inauguration Day brought the Womxn’s March on Seattle. This Saturday, People’s March events are scheduled around the country. This time a spinoff is set for the heart of The Junction. Organizers’ full announcement is in our calendar listing. Here’s how they explain the motivation:

We are out there to protest the return of Trump and fascism. Many of us are seniors who want to stand up for our children or grandchildren (or great-grandchildren)! We’ll be carrying protest signs and crossing the intersections at Alaska Junction. We did this in 2016 too. We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.

The demonstration is expected to start around 10 am Saturday (January 18) at California/Alaska.