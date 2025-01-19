WEEK AHEAD: HPAC’s first meeting of 2025

This week isn’t as busy as last week for community-coalition meetings, but so far there’s one on the calendar: HPAC – the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – meets in person on Wednesday, 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW). Here’s the announcement:

While Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge sit along a ridge, we have huge environmental impacts on the watersheds to our east and west. This month our meeting will hear reports from both sides, Longfellow Creek along Delridge and the Duwamish Waterway.

We are super excited to have guest Pamela Adams from BeaverInsights coming to discuss her research and observations of the beaver families living in Longfellow Creek.

It’s easy to pass over or near this urban creek daily without noticing it’s presence, but up and down the creekbed, from Nucor Steel to the Roxhill Bog, several families of beavers, plus other wild critters, have taken up residence and are busily going about their lives. Find out more about them and learn about the benefits they bring to water quality and salmon habitat.

On the Duwamish Waterway side, we will be hearing about progress in the plans for the new West Duwamish Wet Water Treatment Facility, soon to be built near the base of the Highland Park Way hill. King County Wastewater staff will update us on the design and upcoming construction milestones.

As usual, we will have a chance to speak with representatives from the Seattle Police Department about any public safety concerns. The Southwest Precinct building sits directly atop Longfellow Creek, as it runs through an underground culvert below the Home Depot parking lot.

Our meetings are free and open to the public, please join us!