VIDEO: Two kinds of flames at Alki gathering for final night of Hanukkah

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

By dusk tonight, all candles on the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle‘s giant menorah at Alki Beach were lit. On the last of Hanukkah’s eight nights, it took Rabbi Eli Duban two tries to get the flames to take – facing toward the south finally worked.

(WSB photos/video from here by Tracy Record)

The rabbi noted that the Hanukkah story shows that even a “small light can dispel a great darkness.”

More than 50 people gathered for the waterfront ceremony organized by Ilana Duban, with music, crafts, and donuts.

After the menorah-lighting, everyone was invited to stay for a “fire show” – a performer dancing with small torches on the promenade.

The Torah Learning Center sponsored other Hanukkah-related activities in the days and weeks leading up to tonight’s gathering, including a story hour and a crafts event.