The list for your West Seattle Sunday

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, it’s a short list of what’s happening today:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Fresh Flours (9410 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage!), plus beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: Open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE CLASSICAL CONCERT: The Ladies’ Musical Club performs at West Seattle (Admiral) Library at 3 pm – program is in our calendar listing.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

