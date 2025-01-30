School tours/open houses, The Gits @ Easy Street, Kids’ Karaoke @ Skylark, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(More photogenic West Seattle crows, this time photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor during Tuesday’s sunrise)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BILLION-DOLLAR BAKE SALE: Today’s the big day for education-funding advocacy in Olympia. If you didn’t head south to join in, this page has other ways to get involved from afar.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Levantine Cuisine.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also a regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s warm, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MS OPEN HOUSE: 5 pm open house for prospective Denny 6th-grade students and families. (2601 SW Kenyon)

WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Also welcoming prospective students and families tonight is West Seattle Elementary, 5:30 pm. (6760 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE HS OPEN HOUSE: And the open house for incoming students and families at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) is also tonight, starting at 6 pm.

KIDS’ KARAOKE: New at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 6 pm – bring the whole family to sing and have dinner!

RESCHEDULED WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the rescheduled presentation about “The Untold Story of Northwest Rock ‘n’ Roll,” as previewed here – registration required to get the link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

THE GITS AT EASY STREET: Listening party and signing for the re-release of The Gits‘ iconic debut album “Frenching the Bully,” 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW)

PARENTS’ CUP-FILLING WORKSHOP: Free workshop’s meeting this week is online, 7-9 pm – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & Teenage Rampage, starting at 8 pm.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Also – looking ahead – are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!