WEEK AHEAD: Rescheduled ‘Untold History of Northwest Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on Thursday

If you thought you had missed the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s January “Words, Writers, Southwest Stories” earlier this month, good news, you have another chance. The January 9 presentation of “Stomp and Shout: The Untold Story of Northwest Rock ‘n’ Roll” – which we had originally previewed here – had to be rescheduled due to technical difficulties. So SWSHS is going to try the online presentation with author Peter Blecha again this Thursday (January 30), 6 pm. If you don’t already have the viewing link, you can register for it here. The presentation is free, but a $5 donation to SWSHS would be welcomed.