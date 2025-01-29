‘Let’s give our kids what they truly need’: West Seattle event on phones and youth mental health draws hundreds

By Aspen Anderson

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Around 200 West Seattle parents and community members attended a discussion about cell phones, social media and mental health on Tuesday night at Gatewood Elementary.

Much of this discussion was inspired by Jonathan Haidt’s book “The Anxious Generation.” The event aimed to kickstart a community conversation focused on supporting the mental health and development of West Seattle’s children as they navigate the challenges posed by modern technology.

West Seattle is joining other communities across the state in scrutinizing phones in schools and their impact. Vashon Island’s McMurray Middle School recently implemented a “phones away for the day” policy; Chief Sealth International High School was a trailblazer in this in fall 2023.

“Away for the Day,” created by the team behind the Screenagers documentary series, encourages phone-free schools after research studies linked phone proximity to reduced attention, mental health struggles and more. Speakers at the event highlighted HB 1122, a bill in the 2025 legislative session aimed at restricting mobile devices for public school students, as one to watch and support.

Caitlyn McGuire, a longtime public-school teacher and Gatewood parent, shared a story about a couple of students who were so worried about taking their masks off at lunch that they wouldn’t eat. They feared classmates would see their true appearances since they had created avatars on social media. This concern reflects a broader issue McGuire highlighted: the growing mental-health challenges among youth using social media.

“In the fall of 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Surgeon General declared a national emergency in child mental health,” McGuire said. “We know that our teenagers are spending more time on social media than any other activity. We also know that in recent years, we’ve seen soaring rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicidality among youth.”

McGuire discussed how social media algorithms are designed to be addictive, tapping into the novelty, emotion, and reward centers of the brain, which particularly appeal to teens who have not yet fully developed their frontal lobes.

“Kids feel bad, they don’t want to be up late on their phones and tablets,” McGuire said. “They do the same things that we do, saying, ‘Okay, I’m going to get off soon. I’m going to get off.’”

McGuire emphasized that parents, schools, and government need to intervene to help teens set healthy boundaries with technology.

The connection between social media and eating disorders was also discussed, highlighted by a video, “The Cost of Beauty: A Dove Film,” (eating disorder trigger warning) which moved many in the audience to tears.

Megan Fisher, a Gatewood Elementary parent and mental-health therapist, emphasized that parents must allow their children to grow independently, noting that children face too much protection in the real world and not enough in the virtual world.

She referenced the Let Grow Project, which encourages kids to try new things on their own — like climbing trees, running errands, and cooking — to foster independence. McGuire stressed that it is essential that kids get play-based childhood, not a phone-based one.

“Let’s give our kids what they truly need: a childhood filled with play, connection and freedom from constant digital pressures,” Fisher said.

Presenters encouraged parents to sign the nationwide “Wait Until 8th” pledge, which advocates delaying kids from getting a smartphone until 8th grade. The pledge also connects families with others who are actively supporting the cause, fostering solidarity. Once 10 families from your child’s grade and school sign the pledge, it becomes active.

Several ideas and solutions were presented during the event, including:

-Instead of giving kids a smartphone, consider a “Tin Can” — a landline phone that connects via Wi-Fi and only allows calls from programmed numbers, created by a local West Seattle parent.

-Consider a smartwatch or a more basic flip phone.

-Wait until the end of 8th grade to give kids a cell phone, and until they are 16 to allow social media account(s).

-Be mindful of your own phone habits, as children often model their behavior after adults.

-Have open conversations with your children about why waiting to give them phones and social media protects their mental health. Create clear guidelines, like no phones until after 8th grade, while also acknowledging their feelings.

-Focus on encouraging activities away from the phone, like sports, spending time with friends and exploring new hobbies.

The meeting was recorded and may be available upon request. Contact gatewood.pta.advocacy@gmail.com for more information.