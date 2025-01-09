HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of 2025

At venues from North Admiral to Morgan Junction, it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

(First two WSB photos by Aspen Anderson)

Our first stop – the northernmost venue, West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), where members of The Potholes are providing the soundtrack for visitors to look at art by more than 50 West Seattle High School student artists, some of whom are there until 8 pm.

That’s one of tonight’s venues spotlighted on the Art Walk website; you can see a map with all tonight’s participants here. We’re making a few more stops – updates soon!

ADDED 5:53 PM: At Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), photographer Ashley Harrison is making her West Seattle Art Walk debut:

We asked about her favorite photo(s) as a backdrop – she chose photos from a recent trip to Costa Rica, including colorful toucans. She’s there until 9 pm, and if you don’t get out tonight, Viscon Cellars usually keeps the same artist for a quarter, so her work will be there through March. (PS – If you do get there tonight, tasting fees are waived for Art Walk’ers.)