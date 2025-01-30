FOLLOWUP: New Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes starts work

(Seattle Police Department photo)

Six weeks after Mayor Bruce Harrell nominated Shon Barnes, then police chief in Madison, Wisconsin, to take over the Seattle Police Department, Chief Barnes has started work. SPD says his first day today was busy “with meeting new colleagues, media interviews, and getting to know the community.” Barnes, 50, is quoted as saying he will “be making sure we’re establishing a culture of excellence and procedural justice within the department.” Also still ahead: The City Council confirmation process.