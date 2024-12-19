TRAFFIC CHANGE: 45th SW in front of Madison MS to become ‘School Street’

(Looking north on 45th SW, future ‘School Street,’ in front of Madison MS)

Thanks for the tip! From the Madison Middle School PTSA newsletter comes word that 45th SW in front of the school will become an SDOT-designated “School Street“ starting in mid-February. Here’s the SDOT flyer explaining what that means:

In short, as explained by the PTSA:

Starting on Monday, January 13th, this block will be closed from 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM to all through traffic, including parents dropping off children. It will remain accessible for: residential access, district provided transportation, anyone with ADA needs, local deliveries, and any non-motorized vehicles.

The PTSA is recruiting volunteers to help with the transition. Meantime, the parent who alerted us to this says, “This is great news for safety concerns.” Other “School Streets” around the city include SW Dakota in front of Genesee Hill Elementary (recently adorned with a mural – we don’t know if one will be sought for 45th; we’re awaiting followup info from SDOT).