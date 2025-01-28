FEDERAL FUND FREEZE: Local effects? City ‘analyzing the memo’

If you’ve been tracking national news, you have likely heard about the many orders and policy directives issued by the new federal administration. One today also has the potential for many city-level effects, so we’re checking on those. It’s an order from the federal Office of Management and Budget director, “paus(ing)” grants/funding. (See the memo here; Eastside U.S. House Rep. Suzan DelBene is circulating this analysis of potentially affected programs.)

Given the possibility for effects on city programs such as public safety and transportation, we asked whether any statement is forthcoming from Mayor Harrell. Not so far, responded spokesperson Callie Craighead, but here’s what she told us:

The City is analyzing the memo to understand the potential impacts of this action given its broad and vague language. We are actively working with City departments to evaluate any potential immediate effects. Strong constitutional protections exist that limit the federal government’s ability to coerce cities by conditioning funds. We will continue to assess actions that impact Seattle’s access to federal funding that supports all of our residents and respond appropriately.

Checking WSB archives, we have 79 references to federal-grant funding for projects on which we’ve reported – most recently including the Spokane Street Viaduct repaving and Hiawatha Community Center renovations (a project that’s not yet complete). There are also school (we’re checking with the district) and medical programs potentially affected, among others. We’ll continue following up.