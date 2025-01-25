ELECTION 2025: Drop boxes open for ballots

You’ve likely received your ballot for the February 11 election, so you can vote any time. Above is the newest of West Seattle’s four King County Elections drop boxes, by Morgan Junction Park along the west side of California SW about a block north of Fauntleroy. I opened last year and is the newest one in our area, after High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), West Seattle Junction (south side of SW Alaska just east of 44th), and South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, take one of the main entrances, it’s right out front of the admin building). We’ve published stories on the decisions you have to make on this ballot – a multi-part city measure about funding social housing (our story is here) and two Seattle Public Schools levies (our story is here). Your deadline to vote is February 11 at 8 pm if you’re using a drop box; if you’re going to use USPS mail, you’ll want to be sure the ballot will be postmarked no later than Election Day.