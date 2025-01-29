CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Harbor Avenue suspects charged

Charges have been filed against the two men whose Harbor Avenue arrests – which started with police investigating a parking violation – were reported here Tuesday. First, the suspect charged with a felony: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 27-year-old David Valdovinos, now listed as a Des Moines resident, with first-degree unlawful possession of a gun. According to the charging documents, the gun officers spotted in, and seized from, his 2006 Honda Civic early Saturday was a “Springfield .40mm pistol with a round in the chamber” and had been stolen in a burglary in Tacoma in 2016. These images are from the charging document:

Valdovinos cannot legally possess any gun because he is a convicted felon; the documents say he was convicted of three felonies as a juvenile in 2011 – child rape, unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, and burglary. He was not charged with possession of a stolen firearm because, the case detective wrote, “There is insufficient evidence to establish the knowledge element by Valdovinos that the firearm was a stolen gun.” He claimed to officers that he had bought it from a friend in Portland for $700. The charging papers say he was also found in possession of a “small baggie of cocaine,” though no drug charge is filed. Meantime, Valdovinos remains jailed in lieu of $25,000 (bail cannot be changed from the initial amount set unless significant new evidence is brought to light).

His passenger early Saturday, 24-year-old Nayel G. Orduno-Araujo of Graham, is charged with two misdemeanors, unlawfully carrying a pistol, and resisting arrest. Case documents filed by the City Attorney’s Office say Orduno-Araujo was concealing a “loaded M&P 9mm” handgun but admitted he did not have a concealed-pistol license. There is no other background on the gun, which police had said in the initial summary also was stolen; he was said to be in possession of 27 grams of fentanyl but no drug charge was filed. The documents say the City Attorney’s Office wanted bail set at $5,000 but a judge set it at $3,000; he too remains in jail.