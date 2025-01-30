Circa, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, the West Seattle restaurant Circa (2605 California SW). When new sponsors join, they get the chance to tell you about themselves – so here’s Circa‘s story:

With nearly 27 years in the Admiral District, Circa is a community hub filled with cheerful regulars, from-scratch cooking, and the best service in town.

Co-head chefs Bill and Gretchen Evans have owned Circa for the past 9 years, although Gretchen worked as a server for a decade before purchasing. Born and raised in New Orleans, Bill brings his own style and quality to many dishes at Circa, while Gretchen’s PNW roots keep things local and dialed in. Their 3 teenage boys attend West Seattle High School and keep them constantly engaged in and working with the West Seattle community at large.

Circa is open 7 days a week at 9 am! Weekday breakfast has a variety of dishes, from omelets & scrambles to pancakes and country fried steak. Beignets and Anson Mills white corn grits show Bill’s southern influence. Biscuits & Gravy and our vegetarian Potato Works can’t be beat. The Standard breakfast is anything but, with Stiebrs Farms eggs, Daily’s bacon, and house-made biscuit or coffee cake as a bread option.

At 11:30 they go right into lunch, where you can try many specialty sandwiches, salads, fish-n-chips, and soups (including Bill’s famous Gumbo YaYa). Happy hour starts at 2:30 and runs until 5:00 M-F!

Every Thursday, besides the regular menu, Circa offers the very popular 3-Course Thursday Lunch menu for $27! You choose between 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, and 2 desserts. Different every week. Always delicious and very fun. A great deal, too.

Weekend brunch brings all the specialty breakfast dishes and plenty of lunch items and runs from 9 am-2 pm (dinner resumes at 5:00). Fried oyster benedict, crab cake benedict, Eggs Sardou, all kinds of omelets, and much more. Weekend brunch has been served at Circa since 1998, so it’s always lively and the coffee stays hot and full by the fantastic and long-term waitstaff.

Thank you for your patronage, West Seattle!

We thank Circa (2605 California SW) for supporting community-collaborative news by sponsoring WSB. If you’re interested in joining our sponsor team too, call 206-293-6302 – thank you!