West Seattle, Washington

12 Sunday

40℉

Blue Angels jet to visit Boeing Field on Monday

January 12, 2025 4:08 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

(August 2023 photo by Jamie Kinney)

We’re just under seven months from this year’s Seafair airshow, but the stars of the show – the U.S. Navy Blue Angels – are sending one of their jets to Boeing Field tomorrow (Monday, January 13). The occasion: The winter meetings preparing for Seafair. The Blue Angels FA-18 jet #7 is expected to arrive 1:30-2:30 pm Monday; it’s the two-seater jet, and will be piloted by Navy Lt. Commander Lilly Montana and Marines Major Scott Laux. No public access but we’re mentioning it because you might see/hear the jet, given that tomorrow’s forecast is for partly clear skies.

Share This

No Replies to "Blue Angels jet to visit Boeing Field on Monday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.