Blue Angels jet to visit Boeing Field on Monday

(August 2023 photo by Jamie Kinney)

We’re just under seven months from this year’s Seafair airshow, but the stars of the show – the U.S. Navy Blue Angels – are sending one of their jets to Boeing Field tomorrow (Monday, January 13). The occasion: The winter meetings preparing for Seafair. The Blue Angels FA-18 jet #7 is expected to arrive 1:30-2:30 pm Monday; it’s the two-seater jet, and will be piloted by Navy Lt. Commander Lilly Montana and Marines Major Scott Laux. No public access but we’re mentioning it because you might see/hear the jet, given that tomorrow’s forecast is for partly clear skies.