BIZNOTE: Anniversary-party invitation

From the WSB inbox today:

My name is Lena C. with the West Seattle Home Depot; we wanted to invite our West Seattle Community to our birthday party tomorrow, January 27th from 10 am to 2 pm. We would like to thank our 20-year partnership with our surrounding communities, as without you all we still wouldn’t be here. So please, join us – 7345 Delridge Way SW. By the way, I opened this location as a longtime resident of West Seattle and look forward to almost retiring from this location. Come share your memories with us. Hope to see you there.