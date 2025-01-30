Annual report summarizes record-setting year in Fauntleroy Creek and its watershed

(2024 photo by Tom Trulin)

“(W)e set multiple salmon records in 2024 – for participation in our annual drumming, spawners coming into Fauntleroy Creek, salmon watchers, and students learning in the watershed.” That’s the headline from the Fauntleroy Watershed Council‘s annual report for 2024, just released today. Fauntleroy Creek [map] is one of the few salmon-bearing creeks in Seattle city limits, after a volunteer-led effort revived it around the turn of the millennium; every year it gets various volunteer assists, from counting spawners to watching for “home-hatch” fry to helping hundreds of schoolchildren learn about the fish’s lifecycle through the Salmon in the Schools program. See the full report (only eight pages – not your typical “annual report”!) here, and find out how to get involved with the watershed here.