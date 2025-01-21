UPDATE: About the ‘scenes of violence’ response in High Point

7:08 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a sizable “scenes of violence” response to the Bridge Park complex in High Point (3200 block of SW Morgan), and police are headed there too. But so far this is NOT a crime situation – a person is reported to possibly have harmed herself with a knife.

7:11 PM: Police are reporting that the person “did not cut herself” so they’re dismissing the SFD response (which had staged a few blocks away), though an ambulance will be still called to take the person in for a mental-health evaluation.

If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, remember the 988 crisis hotline is available.